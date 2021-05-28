Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Lifted to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CBGPY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Close Brothers Group has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $53.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.36.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

