Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRFH opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of -0.33. Barfresh Food Group has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 133.66% and a negative net margin of 140.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

