Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

