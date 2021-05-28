Peel Hunt Upgrades Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) to “Hold”

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ANFGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
ANFGF opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
