Peel Hunt Upgrades Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) to “Hold”

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ANFGF opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

