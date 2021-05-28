National Bank Financial Boosts Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$40.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of Saputo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.88.

Get Saputo alerts:

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$41.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$31.39 and a 12-month high of C$41.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Saputo’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.