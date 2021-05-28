$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to report sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. iQIYI posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year sales of $4.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $6.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

IQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 11.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the first quarter valued at $4,137,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth about $22,511,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 219.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 177,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 121,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

IQ stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.37. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

