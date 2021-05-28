William Blair Comments on Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Monday, May 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $328.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.78.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $365,033,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $143,990,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,777,687,000 after buying an additional 329,451 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $113,414,000 after buying an additional 269,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

