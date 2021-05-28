HSBC Increases Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $37.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price boosted by HSBC from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. FIX cut Altice USA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.47.

Shares of ATUS opened at $36.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altice USA will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,107,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,477.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,574,734 shares of company stock worth $95,623,700. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,069,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,512,000 after purchasing an additional 853,487 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $274,623,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Altice USA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,467,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,177 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 76.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,303 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

