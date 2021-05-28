Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Get Impel NeuroPharma alerts:

Impel NeuroPharma stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. Impel NeuroPharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

In other Impel NeuroPharma news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc acquired 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,625,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 98,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Impel NeuroPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel NeuroPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.