Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.
Impel NeuroPharma stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. Impel NeuroPharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.
Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile
Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.
Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Impel NeuroPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel NeuroPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.