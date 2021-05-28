Insider Selling: JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) Insider Sells 5,066 Shares of Stock

JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) insider David John Macfarlane sold 5,066 shares of JZ Capital Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total transaction of £5,369.96 ($7,015.89).

LON JZCP opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.60) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £109.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05. The company has a current ratio of 25.49, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. JZ Capital Partners Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 137.77 ($1.80). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 120.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.21.

About JZ Capital Partners

JZ Capital Partners Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide an overall total return consisting of dividend yield plus stock appreciation. The Company invests in the United States and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the United States.

