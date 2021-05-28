Insider Selling: JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) Insider Sells 5,066 Shares of Stock

JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) insider David John Macfarlane sold 5,066 shares of JZ Capital Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total transaction of £5,369.96 ($7,015.89).
LON JZCP opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.60) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £109.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05. The company has a current ratio of 25.49, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. JZ Capital Partners Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 137.77 ($1.80). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 120.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.21.
About JZ Capital Partners
Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for JZ Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JZ Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.