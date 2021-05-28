Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The energy company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on XOG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ XOG opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48. Extraction Oil & Gas has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $50.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $381,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $40,036,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $8,246,000. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $1,323,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $26,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.