Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UiPath has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Get UiPath alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $83.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.81. UiPath has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $88.62.

In other UiPath news, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $85,549,688.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.