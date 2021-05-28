Replimune Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) – Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Replimune Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.43). Wedbush also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on REPL. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a current ratio of 33.25. Replimune Group has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $54.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.52.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41).

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $918,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 898,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,521,330.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter valued at $14,078,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter valued at $1,831,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 26.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 280,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after buying an additional 57,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter valued at $23,711,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

