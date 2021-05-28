Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities lifted their target price on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. Impinj has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 2.33.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $241,190 in the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 144.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

