Waitr Holdings Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Waitr in a report released on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WTRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

WTRH stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. Waitr has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $226.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of -3.04.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Waitr had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $50.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.36 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waitr during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Waitr during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waitr during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Waitr by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. 45.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

