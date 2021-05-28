Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,688.45

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1,688.45 and traded as high as C$1,762.33. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$1,737.73, with a volume of 41,194 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSU. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1,910.57.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1,811.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$1,688.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.83 billion and a PE ratio of 88.83.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Software Inc. will post 52.4199963 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 19th will be issued a $1.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Constellation Software Company Profile (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.