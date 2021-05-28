888 (LON:888) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $331.28

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 331.28 ($4.33) and traded as high as GBX 413.20 ($5.40). 888 shares last traded at GBX 412.60 ($5.39), with a volume of 1,820,022 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on 888. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 888 to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of 888 to GBX 475 ($6.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. 888 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 354.38 ($4.63).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 408.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 331.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 196.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from 888’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.42%. 888’s payout ratio is 2.95%.

In other 888 news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

About 888 (LON:888)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

