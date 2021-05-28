Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.54

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.54 and traded as high as C$24.05. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$24.01, with a volume of 637,412 shares trading hands.

GEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gibson Energy to an “underperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CSFB cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 34.25.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 195.44%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

