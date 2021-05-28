Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.17. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 33,279 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

Vitality Biopharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VBIO)

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company is developing tetrahydrocannabinol glycoside (VBX-100), an oral cannabinoid prodrug for inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndromes.

