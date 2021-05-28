Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Lifted by KeyCorp

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.49.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $137.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $83.71 and a 52 week high of $138.14.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $10,071,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 45.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000.

In other news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.