Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 23rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

IRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $17.12.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 505,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 368.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 47,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

