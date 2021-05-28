Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Down 79.0% in May

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the April 29th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VTWV stock opened at $147.10 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $148.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

