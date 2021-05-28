Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the April 29th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,965,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.87. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.84 and a 52-week high of $83.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

