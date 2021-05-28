Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.84.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAG. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $85.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,577.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 56,275.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

