Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Erste Group upgraded Dino Polska from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS:DNOPY opened at $32.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average of $34.99. Dino Polska has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of products, including fruit and vegetable, dairy, meat, and bakery, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; dry grocery products, beverages, alcohol, and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, such as cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

