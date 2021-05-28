H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 509.51 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

