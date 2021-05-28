Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $34.16 on Monday. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $39.58.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $361,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.