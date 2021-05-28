The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RETA. Citigroup lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.22.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $137.49 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $186.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average is $117.93.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,245,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,204.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

