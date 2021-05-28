Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $20.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Approximately 93,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,870,792 shares.The stock last traded at $32.85 and had previously closed at $36.48.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.
In related news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,489 shares of company stock worth $3,216,987 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.42.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 190.42%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
About Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
