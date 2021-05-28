Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $20.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Approximately 93,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,870,792 shares.The stock last traded at $32.85 and had previously closed at $36.48.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

In related news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,489 shares of company stock worth $3,216,987 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 99,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.42.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 190.42%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

