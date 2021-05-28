Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMBBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DNB Markets upgraded Ambu A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMBBY opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. Ambu A/S has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $58.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.48.

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

