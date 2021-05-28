Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at CIBC

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.08.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$9.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$3.52 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.85.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$397.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$438.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,807 shares in the company, valued at C$378,070.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

