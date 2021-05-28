Fundamental Research Cuts BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$4.98

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Fundamental Research from C$5.00 to C$4.98 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.20 to C$5.35 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.17.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

ERE.UN stock opened at C$4.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$369.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.34. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$3.91 and a 12-month high of C$4.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.25.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.