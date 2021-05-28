Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chindata Group in a research note issued on Sunday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.04 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chindata Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

CD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Shares of CD stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion and a PE ratio of -323.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96. Chindata Group has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 167.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

