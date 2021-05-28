Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$136.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price (up from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$113.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$128.08.

BMO stock opened at C$126.18 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$67.57 and a twelve month high of C$127.11. The company has a market cap of C$81.63 billion and a PE ratio of 15.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$117.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$104.76.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The firm had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.4899994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

