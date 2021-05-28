Rain Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RAIN) Quiet Period Will Expire on June 2nd

Rain Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:RAIN) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rain Therapeutics had issued 7,352,941 shares in its public offering on April 23rd. The total size of the offering was $124,999,997 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RAIN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Rain Therapeutics stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. Rain Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $23.90.

In other news, Director Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,424,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,906,347 shares of company stock worth $31,992,177.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.