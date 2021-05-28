Brokers Offer Predictions for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.60). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ FENC opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $179.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.11. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

