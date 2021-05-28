Brokers Issue Forecasts for Washington Prime Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Washington Prime Group in a report issued on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Washington Prime Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.77). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 60.42% and a negative net margin of 55.29%.

Several other analysts have also commented on WPG. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Truist raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:WPG opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Washington Prime Group has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter worth $697,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 130.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

