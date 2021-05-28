Contrasting Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) & Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fury Gold Mines and Golden Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Golden Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fury Gold Mines presently has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of ?. Golden Minerals has a consensus target price of $0.92, indicating a potential upside of 29.07%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Golden Minerals.

Volatility and Risk

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Golden Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.64 million ($0.10) N/A Golden Minerals $5.64 million 20.53 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -10.18

Golden Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fury Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -15.70% -14.35% Golden Minerals -143.56% -89.15% -54.84%

Summary

Fury Gold Mines beats Golden Minerals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico. It also holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; and diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009 as a result of reorganization. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

