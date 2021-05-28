Analysts Anticipate Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will announce sales of $61.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.91 million to $61.83 million. Bill.com posted sales of $42.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $221.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.90 million to $221.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $285.74 million, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $300.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BILL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.71.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $1,113,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,549.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $822,674.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,876,459.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,326 shares of company stock worth $18,478,533 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,895,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,158,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $677,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Bill.com by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Bill.com by 1,327.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 98,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BILL opened at $147.40 on Friday. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.76 and a beta of 2.36.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

