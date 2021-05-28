Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAGE. TheStreet raised Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after buying an additional 811,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,045,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,834,000 after purchasing an additional 400,798 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,190,000 after acquiring an additional 359,110 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $24,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $71.76 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.14.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

