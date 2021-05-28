Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €77.73 ($91.45).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €66.37 ($78.08) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €69.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.78. Basf has a 52-week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 52-week high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

