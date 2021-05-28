Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$4.25 at Raymond James

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 37.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration to C$4.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.00.

Shares of KEL opened at C$3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.34. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$1.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$584.60 million and a PE ratio of -2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$41.96 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.1089109 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David John Wilson purchased 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,952.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,096,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$47,185,760.40.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

