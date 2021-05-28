Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$40.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.78% from the stock’s previous close.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.32.

SU opened at C$27.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.41. The company has a market cap of C$41.91 billion and a PE ratio of 1,545.56. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$29.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

