Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$114.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$105.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$99.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$105.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$108.67.

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$109.68 on Tuesday. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$64.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$100.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62. The firm has a market cap of C$8.94 billion and a PE ratio of 34.08.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$806.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$748.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 4.3899996 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total transaction of C$298,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,250. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 958 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.30, for a total value of C$100,877.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,910,226.30.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

