Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Down 3.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s share price traded down 3.2% on Thursday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $168.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pinduoduo traded as low as $119.40 and last traded at $119.60. 280,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,407,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.57.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PDD. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth about $6,412,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth about $2,985,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.98 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.58.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

