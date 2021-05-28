Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Fundamental Research raised their price target on the stock from C$10.08 to C$10.34. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Timbercreek Financial traded as high as C$9.46 and last traded at C$9.45, with a volume of 21539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.38.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47, a quick ratio of 84.65 and a current ratio of 85.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$766.85 million and a PE ratio of 19.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.84.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$23.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.68%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

