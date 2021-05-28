Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,955 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 933% compared to the typical daily volume of 286 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,716,376 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,244,364 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,795,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,180 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,035,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,864,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,296,000 after acquiring an additional 212,200 shares in the last quarter. 53.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

