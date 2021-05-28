Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Okta Call Options (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 71,178 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 890% compared to the average daily volume of 7,189 call options.

OKTA stock opened at $222.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of -106.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Okta has a 1 year low of $173.06 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.35.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,436,011.56. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,847,219. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

