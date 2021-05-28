Hydrofarm Holdings Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 7,404 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 570% compared to the average daily volume of 1,105 call options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HYFM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,229,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,139.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,695,000 after purchasing an additional 620,210 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 965.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 540,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,603,000 after purchasing an additional 489,750 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,501,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth about $19,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $60.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -400.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.03. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

