NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NPCE. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $22.00 on Monday. NeuroPace has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

In other NeuroPace news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,995. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Irina Ridley acquired 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $39,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 287,352 shares of company stock worth $4,884,984 over the last 90 days.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

