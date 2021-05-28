NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NPCE. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $22.00 on Monday. NeuroPace has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $27.38.
About NeuroPace
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
